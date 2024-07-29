Oh Boules!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster finish as runners up in South Yorkshire Cup petanque competition.

Following on from their home leg of the South Yorkshire Cup 2024, Doncaster Petanque Club travelled to Ingbirchworth near Barnsley on July 27 for the second and final leg of the competition.

After the home event, Doncaster were trailing four games to one but still had a chance to win the cup if they could dominate the opposition. Sadly, it wasn't to be as Doncaster lost the first two triples games, meaning that Ingbirchworth had already won the competition outright at that point and Doncaster were playing purely for their pride.

The Doncaster side managed to win two games out of the three remaining mixed doubles games to give a final tally from the two legs of 7-3 to Ingbirchworth. Doncaster had actually played very well but their opponents had the edge which, in the sport of petanque , always 'tips the scales'.

South Yorkshire Cup winners Ingbirchworth with runners up Doncaster

Winners and runners up aside, the main point of the contest was for all concerned to have some fun, which was admirably achieved. The atmosphere at both legs was enhanced by the spectators along the sidelines, who had taken the time and trouble to support this inaugural competition.

Both clubs are already looking forward to next year's event, although it will likely be a more difficult one to win. Potentially, there will be a further two clubs in the South Yorkshire League , namely Sheffield and a second club from the Barnsley area so 'watch this space'

After reading this, maybe you're thinking 'I could have done better than that' - well you're welcome to come along and have a go. Doncaster Petanque Club play at Hexthorpe Flatts Park from 1pm until 3pm on Tuesdays and 11am until 1pm on Fridays. You can join in free of charge for the first two sessions with no obligation to join the club If you decide you'd like to join, it's only ten pounds per annum, which includes use of all necessary equipment.

The club members are a friendly bunch and they welcome any new participants. Petanque is one of the UK's fastest growing sports with over 30,000 players nationwide.