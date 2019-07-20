North Wales Crusaders v Doncaster RLFC: Team news and build-up as Dons head to Wales
Doncaster RLFC will be looking to avenge a shock Betfred League One home defeat in April when they tackle North Wales Crusaders at the Queensway Stadium tomorrow (2.30pm).
Crusaders claimed a 12-10 win at the Keepmoat Stadium courtesy of a late penalty and will fancy their chances on home soil after winning three of their last four games – one of which was a stunning win away to leaders Whitehaven.
With other results going their way Crusaders find themselves just three points adrift of London Skolars, who are holding down the final play-off spot, with a game in hand.
They would also move to within two points of the Dons where they to record their first ever league double over them.
The Dons, who have set themselves a target of ten points from their last five games, will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 22-12 defeat against Whitehaven.
With prop Russ Spiers serving the second of his two-match ban following his red card at Coventry, the Doncaster squad shows just one change from that selected ahead of the Whitehaven game with Jordan Howden replacing teenager Kieron Lawton.
But Howden, who has missed several recent games with a rib injury, is not expected to feature in the 17-man squad.
The stand-off scored one of the club’s two tries, a 50m effort, in the home game at the Keepmoat and expects another tough game tomorrow.
“With the exception of West Wales, there aren’t any easy games in this league anymore and with them pushing for a play-off spot we are going to have to play well and not make the mistakes which contributed to the defeat against Whitehaven at Featherstone last week,” he said.
Crusaders include several players who missed their 46-30 defeat at Oldham last weekend in their 19-man squad.