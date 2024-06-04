New players sought to try out bowls at Doncaster indoor club
If you haven’t tried indoor short mat bowls, now is the time to give it a go – and Edenthorpe Community Centre in Cedric Road has the perfect place for you to try it out.
There are two groups that play there, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
The Thursday group is particularly looking to introduce new players to the sport.
All the equipment is provided, you just need to bring some flat, indoor shoes to play in, so you don’t damage the mats.
And at only £2 a session it’s great value.
A spokesman said: “Bowling is a great sport for enabling all manner of disabilities to participate in an activity that encourages movement, coordination, motor, psychological, physical and social skills.
"It also helps in developing self-actualisation – confidence, persistence and a positive attitude.
"Importantly, it helps to prevent social isolation by providing a focus for group interaction and friendships.”
Club player Adey is testament to all the above.
The spokesman added: “Having survived a stroke 10 years ago, Adey is limited in the movement down his right side. He took up bowling several months ago and is doing marvellously.
"His eye to hand coordination has improved so much – he regularly hits the jack!
“Adey started off by using a ‘pusher’ to aid his balance but he now bowls with his hand – progress indeed.
If you are interested in having a go, contact Julie on 831252 or Sandra Crabtree via Facebook.
