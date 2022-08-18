Moto3 star Scott Ogden saves his best for Silverstone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old claimed a 12th place finish on his VisionTrack Honda - just two seconds behind race winner Dennis Foggia - in his first race on British soil for almost three years.

Ogden has very happy memories of Silverstone since winning the British Talent Cup at the circuit in 2019.

A 15-year old Scott left the circuit that day dreaming of the day he would return to race in a Grand Prix – so he was looking forward to putting on a good show for the British fans in his first British GP.

Scott Ogden in action during the Moto3 Grand Prix of Indonesia warm up session. Photo: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Things did not go to plan at all in qualifying as he just missed the cut for the Q2 qualifying session. In the Q1 session, in which the first four can join the Q2, he was then baulked on his last lap and ended up tenth in the session and 24th on the starting grid.

Ogden’s disappointment and frustration was plain to see as he faced the prospect of an eighth row start – his worst grid placing of the season.

But on Sunday morning he was ready to do everything he could to overcome the disadvantage and try to at least score a point or two in the championship.

On a high speed track like Silverstone, with average speeds of 100mph and slipstreaming an essential part of the racing, Ogden’s priority was to make sure that he could hang on to the leading group. If you lose touch with the leaders it is almost impossible to close the gap.

That leading group turned out to be about 20 bikes long for the early stages and Ogden held on to a top 20 place and gradually worked his way into the top 15 points-scoring places.

As the race reached the final laps the championship leader Sergio Garcia and runner up Izan Guevara both crashed out and third-placed Dennis Foggia led the 14-bike train over the line with Ogden in 12th, just 2.05 seconds behind the Italian.

Four championship points took Ogden’s total to 20 and puts him 23rd in the standings, just below halfway in the table.

This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix will be screened live on ITV4 on Sunday.