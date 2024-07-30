Montagu Cup: Just one Doncaster club left in the competition as duo crash out

Just one Doncaster-based team is left in the Montagu Cup

Just one of three participating Doncaster-based clubs remains in with a shout of Montagu Cup glory.

The historic amateur cup competition, which dates back to 1897, is thought to be the oldest cup competition that is still played at its original venue - Hampden Road in Mexborough.

This year Balby, Denaby Main and Edlington Top Club all entered - but only one remains.

Denaby Main are through to the last-16 after their scheduled opponents, Mexborough Athletic, were unable to fulfil their planned preliminary round fixture.

It means Denaby Main will travel to Joker Wickersley Youth on Sunday, August 11. They could have a tough day on their hands, given Joker dismantled Balby 7-1 in their preliminary tie.

As for Edlington, they were narrowly edged out 5-3 on penalties by AFP Pewter Pot after a pulsating game had finished 4-4 after 90 minutes.

Round of 16 fixtures:

Sunday, August 4: Wombwell Main v Lord Reresby; Swinton Robin Hood v Park View; Brinsworth DC v Chapeltown RBL; Club Dearne v Groves Social