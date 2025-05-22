Maxi Hughes is set to do battle with Archie Sharp at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Maxi Hughes has been around the block since he last fought in his hometown of Doncaster.

Climbing the boxing ladder makes a fighter’s world bigger and Hughes has been to corners of the globe he may well have dreamed of visiting as a youngster.

Recent years have seen the Rossington lightweight compete in Dubai, America and Monaco, but he is now set for a scrap on his doorstep.

Next up for the 35-year-old is a WBC silver lightweight title battle with Archie Sharp, at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

"I haven't boxed in Doncaster for years,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “The times I have, they've only been on small shows at Doncaster Dome.

"To box in our stadium is brilliant. I remember being in the crowd when Jamie McDonnell did it 12 years ago.

"The promotion has since come a long way. It's a proud moment for me and my family. I was talking to my wife about bringing my kids. They are borderline a bit young, but it would be nice for them to be there and be part of history.”

Hughes may have reached heights those still fighting at Doncaster Dome are dreaming of, but remains firmly connected with his roots.

As he catches up with The Yorkshire Post, he is on his way home from a hill sprints session completed with some of his fellow Yorkshire fighters.

On the undercard of Terri Harper’s battle with Natalie Zimmermann, he will be one of many Doncaster boxers in action.

The likes of Jimmy Joe Flint and Joe Hayden are also set to step out on a night that promises to be historic for the city Hughes calls home.

"It's good that GBM are on the scene and giving Doncaster fighters a chance,” he said. “It's obviously good for Doncaster as a city and good for all the fighters.

“It's one of those working-class cities, essentially built on mining villages, they'll all get behind everyone.”

Hughes was last in action in December, breathing life back into his career with a classy win over Gary Cully.

He put on a performance hailed as “world-class” by Eddie Hearn but it was to be the final fight of his association with Matchroom.

"Izzy [Asif] from GBM Sports rang me in January, asking if I wanted to be on the bill,” Hughes explained. “At that time, I was in a contract with Matchroom. One thing led to another and me and Matchroom mutually walked away from that contract because it wasn't going in the direction I wanted.

"The fights weren't what I wanted and the deals weren't right. I walked away from that Matchroom contract and was straight on the phone with GBM, saying 'I'm promotionally a free agent, is there a slot available?'.

"It worked out there was, there was plenty of time left. We got the deal done. We tried a couple of different opponents first - the one publicly was Josh Padley.

"But he never had it, the other names didn't have it. We landed on Archie Sharp. We felt we needed a domestic opponent for this, to help sell it, rather than bring in an unheard of foreign opponent.

"It's something to really get my teeth into and work hard at, something to give me that fire in my belly, to make sure I put on a good performance in front of my hometown fans. Preparations have been brilliant.”

Sharp undeniably has the underdog tag heading into the battle as he takes on the sternest test of his career to date.

Hughes has been in Sharp’s shoes and knows circumstances may well bring the best out of his opponent.

"This is his biggest opportunity,” he said. “I'll be the biggest set-up he's had in his career. I know from my own experience that brings the best out in you. This is a golden opportunity for him and he's going to give it everything.

"That's why I'm on the hills every week, getting up early every day to put the work in. I'm comfortable in getting the job done but I know what's going to be in front of me - and that's why I'm working so hard."