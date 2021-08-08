Maxi Hughes reveals his very low key British title celebrations
Rossington’s Maxi Hughes has revealed how he celebrated becoming British lightweight champion – by mowing the lawn!
And the 31-year-old was up at 5.30am the next morning for work on the building site!
Hughes claimed a British title at the third time of asking when he beat Paul Hyland Jr in March to land the Lonsdale Belt.
He will challenge Mexican Jovanni Straffon for IBO world lightweight title on September 4.
Hughes told VIP TV about his low key celebrations.
"I treated myself and I had Monday off,” he said.
“I tried to work in the house. The weather was all right so I thought I’d get the lawnmower out and give the grass its first cut of the year – only for the lawnmower to break down! I spent an hour trying to sort it out!
“Tuesday morning it was a 5.30am start, I was in the van on the motorway down to Newark.”