Maxi Hughes reveals his very low key British title celebrations

Maxi Hughes beat Paul Hyland Jnr to land the British Lightweight title in March. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

And the 31-year-old was up at 5.30am the next morning for work on the building site!

Hughes claimed a British title at the third time of asking when he beat Paul Hyland Jr in March to land the Lonsdale Belt.

He will challenge Mexican Jovanni Straffon for IBO world lightweight title on September 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes told VIP TV about his low key celebrations.

"I treated myself and I had Monday off,” he said.

“I tried to work in the house. The weather was all right so I thought I’d get the lawnmower out and give the grass its first cut of the year – only for the lawnmower to break down! I spent an hour trying to sort it out!