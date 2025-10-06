Match Report: Doncaster Demons vs Sheffield Tigers

The match began with hard hits and fast turnovers as both sides came out firing. The Tigers’ defensive line speed was impressive, but the Demons’ forwards kept attacking straight up the middle, testing their resilience early on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A penalty awarded to the Tigers for entering the ruck from the side gave them a platform to build, but handling errors from both teams were rampant, and not helped by cold, windy conditions which led to a scrappy sequence of scrums and turnovers.

The Tigers enjoyed extended periods of possession yet found the Demons’ defence impenetrable. The Demons’ discipline and organisation were outstanding, highlighted by a try-saving tackle from Iris Vega Méndez, stopping the Tigers in their tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Micklethwaite was instrumental for the Demons, making powerful line breaks and gaining crucial metres. Later in the half, Georgia Smith’s strong run brought the Demons deep into Tigers territory, but the whistle for halftime arrived with the game sitting at 0-0.

Doncaster Demons

The second half continued at high tempo, though both sides struggled to tidy up their handling. The Tigers began to edge territory, with Wren Higgins breaking through the Demons’ line before being turned over deep into their 22.

After sustained pressure, the Tigers finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, scoring under the posts and converting to take a 7–0 lead.

The Demons fought back with renewed determination. From the kickoff, Georgina Micklethwaite stole possession and led a strong attacking response, but a series of penalties at the lineout halted their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensively, Katy Bradbury was instrumental, tackling ferociously and repeatedly halting the Tigers’ momentum. Despite her efforts, the Tigers capitalised on quick handling to add a second try, though the conversion struck the crossbar, settling the scoreline at 12-0.

High Spirits for the Doncaster Demons

The closing stages were fiercely contested. Rebecca Dex produced a brilliant try-saving tackle, forcing a knock-on as the Tigers looked certain to score again. The Demons continued to defend bravely, earning a penalty turnover at their own try line, but the relentless pressure told as the Tigers crossed once more in the final moments of the game.

The final whistle blew with the Sheffield Tigers victorious, but the Doncaster Demons could hold their heads high after a gritty, determined performance.

Full-Time: Sheffield Tigers 17 – 0 Doncaster Demons

Player of the Match: Katy Bradbury who was relentless in defence, and led by example with powerful tackles and composure under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach’s Player: Georgina Micklethwaite who delivered a constant attacking threat, combining speed and strength to drive the team forward.

Opposition’s Player: Rebecca Dex who should outstanding defensive work, including a crucial try-saving tackle in the final minutes.