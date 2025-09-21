Match report: Doncaster Demons vs Lincoln Ladies

Castle Park - Sunday 21st September 2025 Doncaster Demons 12 - 10 Lincoln Ladies

The first half saw the Demons on the back foot, with plenty of possession but no points on the board to show their graft.

While they started brightly, earning early penalties against Lincoln for holding on at the ruck, they never quite gained the momentum to capitalise on Lincoln's mistakes.

Sharnika Reid provided a vital spark, often slicing through Lincoln’s defence with intense line breaks that put the opposition under great pressure to re-align. Her pace and vision inspired cheers from the crowd and reignited the fire in the Demons as the try line was in sight.

Doncaster Demons 1XV

However, Lincoln capitalised on Doncaster’s slower defensive line with quick feet and a desire to maintain possession of the ball.

A series of team penalties eventually led to Lincoln’s Sarah Fix-Fiddes crossing the line and taking full advantage of Doncaster’s infringements near their try line.

Despite this setback, the Demons were not discouraged, and they began to force more turnovers, while Lincoln was repeatedly penalised for holding on in the ruck.

The first half ended on a 0 - 5 to Lincoln Ladies.

Lincoln Ladies Attacking Line Out Against Doncaster Demons

The Demons emerged from the break with renewed fire, ready to up the intensity and change the score.

Their pressure forced Lincoln to make more errors, and the home side took advantage of this.

Using strong set-pieces and calculated territory kicking to dominate possession of the ball.

Repeated scrums allowed them to settle into structure, with the pack protecting the ball in crucial contact areas.

Their breakthrough came after relentless pressure, when the forwards pushed the ball over the line from close range. Tighthead prop, Georgia Smith, scored the try after a quick tap-and-go penalty, levelling the score at 5 - 5.

Despite Doncaster continuing to concede penalties for technical oﬀences, they held firm. A try- saving tackle from Rebecca Dex denied Lincoln a second score, and a disallowed try for Lincoln due to movement on the floor kept Doncaster ahead.

With the clock ticking on, Amber Cliﬀe made a decisive break, slicing through the defence and scoring under the posts. The try was successfully converted by Iris Vega Mendez, putting Doncaster ahead at 12 - 5.

The pressure started to show in the final minutes, and Doncaster’s Megan Siddown received a technical yellow card for coming in at the side in the ruck and a high tackle.

Lincoln took the advantage and continued to pound the defence with an eventual breakthrough for Fix-Fiddes, claiming her second try of the match. The missed conversion, however, left the score at 12 - 10 to the Demons.

Despite being down to 14, the Demons held on, and the match came to an end as they drove Lincoln into touch. Earning Player of the Match and Opposition Player, Sharnika Reid showed a consistently outstanding performance with her explosive first-half break, setting the tone for the Demons' attacking strategy.

As Coaches Player of the Match, Jade Harris-Smith was noted for lifting the intensity after coming oﬀ the bench, with her energy helping the Demons tip the score line in their favour and shutting down Lincoln’s momentum.

Despite early struggles with technical discipline, the Doncaster Demons showed resilience, adaptability and heart, which paid oﬀ in the second half.

The Demons earned a hard-fought and well-deserved win against the Lincoln Ladies, the final score sitting at 12 - 10.