Match Report: Doncaster Demons 2XV vs Sandal Warrior

The Doncaster Demons 2XV travelled to face a strong and well-organised Sandal Warriors side in the Women’s Junior Cup. Despite the tough 71–0 scoreline, the Demons showed real character, demonstrating their determination, teamwork, and resilience throughout what proved to be a contact-heavy game.

Sandal made a fast start, scoring straight from the kick-off and converting through Caeli Porette. The Demons responded with solid defensive organisation, using strong two-player tackles to contain Sandal’s quick runners, wrapping up the ball and preventing any more continued quick play.

Early on, Lucy Staples and Michaela Thomson made key tackles and disrupted Sandal’s rhythm, forcing mistakes and slowing down their attacking momentum. Despite Sandal’s quick feet and fast hands, the Demons worked tirelessly in defence, and the tries were not easily won.

Sandal’s persistence eventually saw them cross again through Scarlett Falloon and Rachael Silverwood, but the Demons continued to fight back and began to dominate the scrum exchanges. Their pack clearly dominated, their efforts paying off as they pushed Sandal off the ball and earned penalties for their efforts.

Rainbow cast over the pitch just before the game started

Thomson was particularly impressive around the breakdown, constantly challenging Sandal’s possession and winning valuable turnovers. The defensive effort from Doncaster grew stronger as the half went on, and the team’s shape and discipline improved, holding Sandal out for the final 20 minutes before half-time.

After the break, Doncaster came out with renewed energy as the sunshine brightened the pitch. Sandal continued to apply pressure through rolling mauls and quick offloads, but the Demons’ resilience ensured that their tries were hard-earned.

Amber Cliffe and Thomson combined well in attack, taking advantage of loose Sandal handling to make several strong breaks into their 22. Thomson’s powerful carries and handoffs put the home side on the back foot more than once, showing just how dangerous she can be with the ball in hand.

The Doncaster scrum remained a strong platform, forcing Sandal into errors and winning possession. Defensively, players like Stacy Raven stood out, making numerous tackles and earning loud support from the sidelines. Lauren Weston was another standout, driving the attack forward, creating space for others, and earning recognition from both coaches and opponents for her hard work and vision in attack.

Although Sandal continued to score through the likes of Caeli Porette, Rachael Silverwood, and Oceana Faulkner, the Demons never stopped working. Their commitment to contesting every breakdown, chasing every kick, and standing strong in defence until the final whistle showed true Doncaster spirit and pride in the shirt.

The match ended 71–0 to Sandal Warriors, but the Demons can take great pride in their perseverance, teamwork, and flashes of attacking quality. With continued effort and experience, this side is clearly building something special as we progress in the season.

Player of the Match went to Kayla Thomson for her relentless defence and powerful attacking runs. Coaches’ Player was awarded to Lauren Weston for her pace, decision-making, and creative thinking in attack, who also earned Oppositions’ Player for her outstanding all-round performance.

Despite the scoreline, it was a game full of positives for the Demons, who showed heart, unity, and the kind of fighting spirit that will no doubt bring strong results as the season continues, as they return to Castle Park to train and improve.