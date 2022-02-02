Masters rugby is big hit at Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC

Doncaster Toll Bar Masters began training in January 2020 and started playing fixtures last July.

And they have invited anyone interested in joining them on their Masters adventure to get in touch.

Club chairman Wayne Morton told the Free Press that Toll Bar made new friends across the rugby league community during their first season together.

Dons legends David Noble, Kev Jones, Stewart Piper and Neil Turner are among 39 players to have turned out for the Prospect Road club, while former Doncaster players Peter Green and Craig Lawton have also featured.

“The Masters motto is ‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing’,” said Wayne.

“Masters is all about being social. We always have what is now known as the party bus to away games where everyone can enjoy the hospitality of our hosts without having to worry about getting home!

“There have also been great friendships formed between people who would never have otherwise met.

“Some of our players have also talked about the benefit to their mental health in being able to get out of the house and let off some steam in a controlled way.”

He added: "Masters is a social form of rugby league for over 35s with different rules for different ages meaning it can be quite confusing at times for a beginner. But, as is always the way with Masters, every game ends in a 0-0 scoreline.

"There are no winners, no losers, cups or leagues. It’s just a bunch of guys enjoying the great game of rugby league.”

Chairman Wayne scooped the Players’ Player of the Year award last year after finishing the season as top try scorer despite having never played the game before 2021.

David Noble was named Player of the Year, while Simon Robinshaw was awarded Clubman of the Year.

Toll Bar start their 2022 campaign, which consists of 17 fixtures, at home to Castleford Masters on Saturday, February 19.

The club has also been chosen to host the Yorkshire Festival in July which will see teams from across the country descend on Doncaster, and they will be travelling to Blackpool in September for another national festival.

Coach Carl Oakes said: "On the field we have had a steep learning curve in our first season and I'm sure this will continue into 2022. We have some great players and rugby league experience but Masters Rugby is completely different.

“The big thing for us though is off the field we have all became really good friends. It's all about having a run round and a laugh with your mates.

"Most people come down now for more what goes on after matches than the games themselves."

Toll Bar Masters train on Thursday evenings at 6.45pm at their Prospect Road base. New players are welcome and no experience is required.

Anyone interested in joining, or requiring more information, can contact Carl on 07790 611685.