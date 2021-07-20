Lucy Randle-Bissell, 13, shines with bat and ball for Doncaster Town Women

Lucy Randle-Bissell

Randle-Bissell’s first senior 50 guided Town to a six-wicket win at Anston.

The teenager then followed that up by claiming a five-wicket haul in Doncaster’s four-wicket victory at Cottingham on Sunday.

The opening league game of the season saw Anston post 122-4 off their 30 overs with Randle-Bissell, Isabelle Foley, Paige Taylor and captain Shell Styring each picking up a wicket.

Town responded in confident fashion and it was Randle-Bissell, batting at number three, who anchored the run chase with an impressive knock of 53.

Doncaster reached 126-4 with six overs to spare.

Town again batted second at Cottingham but this time they had to dig deeper for the win.

Randle-Bissell’s excellent spell of 5-20 from six overs helped to restrict the hosts to 109 all out in 24.3 overs.