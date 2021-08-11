Long-serving player and coach Dougie Flockhart leaves Doncaster Knights

Dougie Flockhart

The Scot’s departure was revealed by Knights in a statement confirming that 15 members of last season’s squad have now moved on from Castle Park.

Flockhart, who joined Knights in 2009, retired from playing in January to concentrate on his role as strength and conditioning coach.

The 36-year-old and his wife Kay have moved to Switzerland to pursue new opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow stalwart Matt Challinor will play part time with Rotherham Titans next season, while Ben Hunter has hung up his boots.

Robin Hislop and Will Britton earned moves to the Premiership with Wasps and Gloucester respectively, while Charlie Foley, James Mitchell and Joe Jones will remain in the Championship with Hartpury, Jersey and Coventry respectively.

Matt Smith and Sam Pocklington have joined Challinor at Rotherham, while Conor Joyce, Harry Strong, Howard Packman, James Kane, James Newey and Jerry Sexton have also departed.

Head coach Steve Boden said: “On behalf of the club we would like to thank all those players that are leaving for their efforts and commitments in a Donny jersey.

“We say thank you especially to Dougie, Hunts and Chall who have been fantastic servants of the club for many years, they’ve instilled foundations that we will hopefully build on in the future; all good, hard working men.