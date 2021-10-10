LIVE: Workington Town v Doncaster RLFC - League One play-off final updates

Doncaster RLFC tackle Workington Town for a place in the Betfred Championship today – follow live updates here.

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:50 am
Photo: Rob Terrace

The Dons travelled up to Cumbria yesterday ahead of the 1pm kick off at Derwent Park.

Richard Horne’s side have had to do it tough in the play-offs having already beaten Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders and Keighley Cougars to reach the final.

Doncaster were relegated from the Championship in 2015 and have fallen short in the play-offs on three occasions since then. Is today the day they return to the second tier?

