LIVE: Workington Town 18 Doncaster RLFC 12 - League One play-off final updates

Liam Johnson scores for Doncaster in the play-off final against Workington Town. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Ltd

The Dons travelled up to Cumbria yesterday ahead of the 1pm kick off at Derwent Park.

Richard Horne’s side have had to do it tough in the play-offs having already beaten Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders and Keighley Cougars to reach the final.

Doncaster were relegated from the Championship in 2015 and have fallen short in the play-offs on three occasions since then. Is today the day they return to the second tier?

Photo: Rob Terrace

Workington: Holroyd, Young, Brown, Bickerdike, Olstrom, Doran, Forber, Lightowler, O’Donnell, O’Brien, Fitzsimmons, Barnes, Dawson. Interchange: Henson, Clarke, Singleton, Wilson.

Dons: Taulapapa, Halliday, Smeaton, Tali, Greensmith, Sweeting, Beharrell, Braham, Cockayne, Douglas, Johnson, Ollett-Hobson, Foster. Interchange: Holdstock, Johnston, Whitmore, York.

Latest score: Workington Town 18 Doncaster RLFC 12

44 Positive start to the second half from the Dons. They came from behind in incredible fashion in the last round against Keighley, can they do it again here?

41 We’re back underway at Derwent Park. The next score could have a huge bearing on this game.

HT 18-12: Workington have enjoyed better field position and applied more pressure – and 18-6 might have been fairer reflection of that first half. But the Dons are right back into the game thanks to that try from Greensmith.

40+4 TRY DONS! Doncaster move it through the hands and Greensmith finishes it off wide on the left. Beharrell kicks the conversion from out wide.

37 Try Workington. This time there’s no stopping Town. Their pressure pays off as a nice offload from Fitzsimmons releases Forber to go in under the posts. Forber adds the extras.

33 Doncaster have really been tested defensively in this first half and they’ve stood up to the challenge. Henson this time charges towards the line but his path is blocked.

30 Cockayne gets Doncaster into a good area but he’s knocked on.

27 More Town pressure with a kick through but Halliday does well to put the ball into touch.

22 Taulapapa does well to deal with a wicked bounce in a dangerous area. Town are defending from the front with some big hits but Cockayne does really to break and ease the pressure on Dons.

15 Try Workington. Despite still being a man down, Fitzsimmons goes over from close range and Forber again converts.

6 TRY Dons! Dons make their numerical advantage count instantly as Liam Johnson powers over. Beharrell adds the extras.

5 O’Donnell has been sin-binned for a late challenge on Beharrell. Town down to 12 men.