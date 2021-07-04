League One leaders Barrow too strong for Doncaster RLFC

Doncaster RLFC

Raiders’ Jamie Dallimore was sent off for a high tackle just before half time with the home side leading 12-0 – raising hopes of a Dons comeback.

But the unbeaten League One leaders proved too strong as they ran out convincing 31-6 winners at Craven Park.

The defeat means Doncaster now trail Barrow by four points and they slipped to third in the table as a result of Workington’s big win over West Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a scoreless 30 minutes converted tries from Dallimore and Jarrad Stack gave the home side a 12-point lead before Dallimore saw red for a high tackle on Danny Bravo.

Ryan Johnston went over following the restart and also added a drop goal to extend Barrow’s lead to 19-0 despite their numerical disadvantage.

The Dons rallied after an hour and reduced the deficit when Brad Foster crossed and Matty Beharrell added the extras.