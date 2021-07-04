League One leaders Barrow too strong for Doncaster RLFC
Doncaster RLFC lost for only the second time this season at 12-man Barrow Raiders.
Raiders’ Jamie Dallimore was sent off for a high tackle just before half time with the home side leading 12-0 – raising hopes of a Dons comeback.
But the unbeaten League One leaders proved too strong as they ran out convincing 31-6 winners at Craven Park.
The defeat means Doncaster now trail Barrow by four points and they slipped to third in the table as a result of Workington’s big win over West Wales.
After a scoreless 30 minutes converted tries from Dallimore and Jarrad Stack gave the home side a 12-point lead before Dallimore saw red for a high tackle on Danny Bravo.
Ryan Johnston went over following the restart and also added a drop goal to extend Barrow’s lead to 19-0 despite their numerical disadvantage.
The Dons rallied after an hour and reduced the deficit when Brad Foster crossed and Matty Beharrell added the extras.
Despite their best efforts, Richard Horne’s men were unable to add to their tally and an impressive Barrow side added gloss to their win with late tries from Jordan Walne and Johnston.