Latest from Askern Welfare, Barnby Dun and Brodsworth Main in Pontefract & District Cricket League

Josh Gillies top scored with 32 not out to help push Askern’s total up to 160-7 from their 46 overs.

Gillies then claimed 3-49 with the ball and Thomas Webster took 3-31 as wickets fell at regular intervals during Frickley’s reply.

The visitors were in trouble at 122-8 but Jason Mills made a dogged unbeaten 36 and got his side home off the final ball of the game with one wicket remaining.

Askern slipped to fourth in the standings, while Frickley moved up to second behind new leaders Oulton.

Hooton Pagnell won by three wickets at Hemsworth MW.

Barnby Dun lie third in Division Two after a 63-win at home to bottom side Fenwick.

The hosts struggled with the bat but tailenders James Copley (21) and Ciaran McCarthy (25no) got the score up to a defendable 139-9. Chris Stothard claimed 3-37 for Fenwick.

The visitors, for whom five batsmen were out for ducks, went from 29-0 to 31-5 and failed to recover as they slid to 76 all out. Alex Pepper was too hot to handle, claiming 4-13. James Brooks took 3-24.

Brodsworth Main are fourth in the second tier table but went down by 62 runs at Rothwell.

William Drury claimed 4-59 and Louis Richardson took 3-44 but the hosts amassed 225-9.