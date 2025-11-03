Lakeside return for Yorkshire veteran

Darren Johnson

Darren Johnson qualifies for 2025 WDF World Championships at Lakeside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mexborough’s veteran darts player Darren Johnson has officially secured his place at the 2025 WDF World Championships, set to take place at the historic Lakeside Country Club, Frimley Green, from 28th November to 7th December 2025.

Johnson’s qualification marks another major milestone in a career spanning over four decades. Known for his precision and consistency on the oche, the Doncaster thrower has continued to impress on the WDF circuit throughout the season, earning vital ranking points that secured his spot among the prestigious event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely delighted to be heading back to Lakeside,” said Johnson. “It’s one of the most iconic stages in darts, and to be part of the 2025 World Championships is a real honour. I’ve worked hard all year, and I’m feeling confident about putting in a strong performance.”

The 2025 edition of the WDF World Championships will once again bring together the players from around the globe, competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport. Fans can look forward to ten days of world-class darts, drama, and sporting excellence at the spiritual home of the game.

Johnson, who has represented Yorkshire and appeared on major stages including the World Seniors Championships at the Circus Tavern and PDC European Tour is eager to showcase his experience and determination at Lakeside. Supporters and darts enthusiasts alike will be watching closely as he prepares to challenge for a deep run in the tournament.