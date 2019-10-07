Kyle Kesik to depart Doncaster RLFC
Fans’ favourite Kyle Kesik is leaving Doncaster RLFC after 11 seasons at the club.
The 30-year-old hooker has not been offered a new deal for the 2020 season.
Castleford-born Kesik joined Doncaster from Sheffield Eagles in 2009. This year was his benefit year at the club.
“Kyle is the last of the old guard and he has always given 100 per cent for us while out on the field,” Dons chief executive Carl Hall told the club’s official website.
“His attitude and determination to win games and inspire those around him is second to none, and that has meant he has been a fans’ favourite during his time here.
“Having Kayleigh and Makenzie here with him has been a big part of Kyle’s success, they will forever be part of the Dons family and we wish them all the best in their next chapter.”
Kesik made 251 Dons appearances, memorably helping the club win a League One Shield and Grand Final double in 2012.
“I’d like to thank Carl Hall and Tony Miller for bringing me to the club in 2009, I’ve made some great memories with some amazing people, with the 2012 season a real standout,” Kesik told the club’s official website.
“It was a massive honour to captain the club for five years, and a special mention and thank you has to go to the fans – you have been amazing since the day I arrived and I won’t forget what you’ve done for me.
“I wish the club all the best for next season, and I already can’t wait to visit. Thank you, Kes.”