Keighley Cougars v Doncaster RLFC: Liam Harris set to return for Good Friday clash

Doncaster RLFC’s prospects in their Good Friday Betfred League One clash at Keighley Cougars could be boosted by the return of dual-registered star Liam Harris.

The Hull FC scrum-half/full-back, who was snapped up by the Super League club from the Dons early last season, has spent most of the season on the sidelines but is now set to return to action.

“He’s been fit for several weeks but Hull wanted to put him through a mini pre-season before letting him play,” said Dons No 2 Peter Green.

Stand-off Jordan Howden and prop Brandon Douglas could also return to the Doncaster squad after missing Sunday’s Coral Challenge Cup win over Batley.

Both men took part in a light training session on Tuesday night and will be assessed before the squad is named.

Although the West Yorkshire side are currently propping up the table but for a 12-point reduction they would stand third.

“They are unbeaten at home in the league this season and also gave Championship side Bradford a very close game in the Challenge Cup,” said Green.

“It will certainly be totally different game to when we put 50 points past them late last season.

“They have a close-knit group who are all playing for each other and they seem to have got the fans behind them again following the takeover and we are expecting a tough game.

“We are expecting them to come out and have a real go at us, as did Batley but we handled them well and we’ll be looking to do the same on Friday.

“It’s a game that we’ve got to be looking to win as we can’t afford to lose many more if we want to be challenging for automatic promotion.

“But it’s never easy going to Cougar Park as the pitch is never the best whatever the time of the year.

“They’ve got a couple of former Doncaster players in their side including scrum-half Jack Miller and they’ll be wanting to do well against us as all players do when they play against their former club.”