Junior players invited to join NXT GEN Tour

A new futuristic tournament is offering young golfers in Doncaster a taste of the big time.

The NXT GEN Junior Tour starts at Wheatley Golf Club this week and includes events at various courses across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

It is the brainchild of Danny Cowell, a PGA professional based at Wheatley.

“Junior participation is a huge interest of mine and creating this tour allows all juniors with an official handicap to juniors who are just starting to all be welcomed into a tournament format which is futuristic and forward thinking,” said Danny.

“The difference with this tour to others is that the kids will feel like a ‘tour player’.

“We’ll have photographers at events, interviews for the winners and amazing prizes on offer from our sponsor.

“Each event offers a best gross and best nett winner who qualify for the grand final at Woodhall Spa.

“The overall NXT GEN champion will also gain entry into the European Junior Championships and receive a set of custom fitted Callaway Clubs.”

Wheatley will host the opening round on Saturday, May 4 (2pm tee off).

The tour also includes events at Hallamshire, Lincoln, Moor Allerton, Hessle, Rotherham, KP, Sherwood Forest and Lindrick Golf Clubs.

“Two events on the schedule are a junior/senior competition which gives kids the chance to team up with a family member or golfing adult friend,” said Danny.

“They’ll be a Betterball Stableford on the day with the winning team receiving an overnight stay and two rounds of golf at The Belfry resort.

“We offer a membership which offers a discount on each entry fee but also gives more discounts on coaching and NXT GEN merchandise. Members will also receive a NXT GEN gift box and enter a monthly prize draw.”

For more information visit www.nxtgenjuniortour.com or email danny@wheatleygolfclub.co.uk.