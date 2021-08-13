Joe Duggan heads to Donington Park on back of personal best

Joe Duggan. Photo: Kerry Rawson Photography

The 17-year-old took the chequered flag in 12th place on race two at the fastest circuit in the UK.

Duggan is competing in his rookie season aboard the Kawasaki 636 in the Quattro Group British Supersport class.

He stands 17th on the leaderboard heading into this weekend’s round at Donington Park.

"Personally I didn’t have the best start and took too long to get into the groove, so I just took it on the chin," said a slightly disappointed Duggan after his 12th place finish.

"It’s still the best result I have had but we know what I need to improve for the next round.

"I couldn’t have done it without the help of Tye Kinton Rider Coaching and Sam, as well as input from Benny and JR Performance with the parts and machine knowledge.