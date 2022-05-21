Inconsistent Doncaster suffer late collapse at Rochdale Hornets

Richard Horne’s side fought back from 20-10 down to lead 28-20.

But the home side scored five unanswered tries in the final 30 minutes of the game to claim victory.

Doncaster had won last time out at London Skolars, following a heavy defeat at home to leaders North Wales Crusaders, but were unable to build on their victory in the capital and slipped to a fourth defeat in nine games.

Tom Halliday scored for Doncaster in Saturday's defeat at Rochdale.

The Dons lost five times in total during the regular season last year as they went on to reach the Betfred League One play-off final.

Tom Halliday, Jason Tali and Aaron Ollett-Hobson crossed for the visitors as they turned around trailing 20-16 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Tries from Aaron York and Kobi Poching then put the Dons ahead but Rochdale, for whom Jy Hitchcox scored a hat trick, finished the game much stronger.