Inconsistent Doncaster suffer late collapse at Rochdale Hornets

Richard Horne’s side fought back from 20-10 down to lead 28-20.
But the home side scored five unanswered tries in the final 30 minutes of the game to claim victory.
Doncaster had won last time out at London Skolars, following a heavy defeat at home to leaders North Wales Crusaders, but were unable to build on their victory in the capital and slipped to a fourth defeat in nine games.
The Dons lost five times in total during the regular season last year as they went on to reach the Betfred League One play-off final.
Tom Halliday, Jason Tali and Aaron Ollett-Hobson crossed for the visitors as they turned around trailing 20-16 at the Crown Oil Arena.
Tries from Aaron York and Kobi Poching then put the Dons ahead but Rochdale, for whom Jy Hitchcox scored a hat trick, finished the game much stronger.
Doncaster, who lie fifth in the table ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, return to action on June 5 at home to Hunslet.