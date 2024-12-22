Inconsistent Doncaster Knights fall to defeat at Cornish Pirates

By Sports reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2024
Doncaster Knights' stop-start season in the Championship continued as they fell to a 19-14 defeat at Cornish Pirates.

Unable to register back-to-back wins all season, that trend continued as they failed to build on last week's win over Caldy in dropping to their fifth defeat in nine games.

They were 19-0 down at Mennaye Field on Sunday afternoon before scoring two tries in the last quarter to at least claim a losing bonus point.

Ben Murphy and Maliq Holden scored the tries for Joe Ford's side with Russell Bennett converting both.

Knights, who lie eighth in the Championship table, welcome Hartpury to Castle Park on Sunday, December 29 (2.30pm).

