Inconsistent Doncaster Knights fall to defeat at Cornish Pirates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Knights' stop-start season in the Championship continued as they fell to a 19-14 defeat at Cornish Pirates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unable to register back-to-back wins all season, that trend continued as they failed to build on last week's win over Caldy in dropping to their fifth defeat in nine games.

They were 19-0 down at Mennaye Field on Sunday afternoon before scoring two tries in the last quarter to at least claim a losing bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Murphy and Maliq Holden scored the tries for Joe Ford's side with Russell Bennett converting both.

Knights, who lie eighth in the Championship table, welcome Hartpury to Castle Park on Sunday, December 29 (2.30pm).