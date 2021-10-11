Dons fans travelled in good numbers to Cumbria. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

In pictures: Dons suffer play-off final heartache - can you spot yourself at Derwent Park?

It wasn’t meant to be for Doncaster RLFC as they lost 36-12 to Workington Town in the Betfred League One play-off final on Sunday.

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:04 pm

Photograher Howard Roe was at Derwent Park for us – along with plenty of travelling Dons fans.

Here are some of his best images from a day that promised so much but ended in disappointment for Doncaster.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the crowd?

1. Greensmith scores but to no avail

Oliver Greensmith's try at the end of the first half raised hopes of a Dons comeback but it wasn't meant to be.

Photo: Howard Roe

2. Pre-match confidence

Dons fans were in optimistic mood before the game.

Photo: Howard Roe

3. Growing force

Dons stalwart Jason Tali came more into the game in the second half.

Photo: Howard Roe

4. Town tough to break down

Dons' Jake Sweeting looks for a gap but Workington's defence were a tough nut to crack.

Photo: Howard Roe

