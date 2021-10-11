In pictures: Dons suffer play-off final heartache - can you spot yourself at Derwent Park?

Photograher Howard Roe was at Derwent Park for us – along with plenty of travelling Dons fans.
Here are some of his best images from a day that promised so much but ended in disappointment for Doncaster.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the crowd?
1. Greensmith scores but to no avail
Oliver Greensmith's try at the end of the first half raised hopes of a Dons comeback but it wasn't meant to be.
Photo: Howard Roe
2. Pre-match confidence
Dons fans were in optimistic mood before the game.
Photo: Howard Roe
3. Growing force
Dons stalwart Jason Tali came more into the game in the second half.
Photo: Howard Roe
4. Town tough to break down
Dons' Jake Sweeting looks for a gap but Workington's defence were a tough nut to crack.
Photo: Howard Roe