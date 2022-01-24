In pictures: Doncaster RLFC tackle Castleford Tigers in opening friendly

A strong Castleford team scored eight unanswered tries to race into a 48-0 lead at the break.
But the Dons could take plenty of heart from a second half which saw both sides score three converted tries.
Misi Taulapapa, Zac Braham and Tom Halliday touched down for Doncaster with Connor Robinson adding the extras.
Doncaster host Thornhill Trojans in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Sunday.
Dons: Taulapapa, Halliday, Smeaton, Storey, Corrion, Johnston, Robinson, Fella, Burns, Braham, Ollett-Hobson, York, Peterson. Interchanges: Sanderson, Whitmore, Seaman, Ruan, Roberts.
Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Fonua, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Richardson, Lawler, Robb, Massey, Blair, Edwards, Westerman. Interchanges: Turner, Marris, Sutcliffe, Griffin, Hepi, Clare, Smith, Morley, Matagi, Vasuitoga, Martin, Hall, Brennan-Jones, Ransome, Qareqare, Sadler, Carter, Collins.