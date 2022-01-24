Dons players celebrate Misi Taulapapa's try. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

In pictures: Doncaster RLFC tackle Castleford Tigers in opening friendly

Doncaster RLFC lost 66-18 to Super League side Castleford Tigers in Sunday’s pre-season friendly at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A strong Castleford team scored eight unanswered tries to race into a 48-0 lead at the break.

But the Dons could take plenty of heart from a second half which saw both sides score three converted tries.

Misi Taulapapa, Zac Braham and Tom Halliday touched down for Doncaster with Connor Robinson adding the extras.

Doncaster host Thornhill Trojans in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Dons: Taulapapa, Halliday, Smeaton, Storey, Corrion, Johnston, Robinson, Fella, Burns, Braham, Ollett-Hobson, York, Peterson. Interchanges: Sanderson, Whitmore, Seaman, Ruan, Roberts.

Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Fonua, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Richardson, Lawler, Robb, Massey, Blair, Edwards, Westerman. Interchanges: Turner, Marris, Sutcliffe, Griffin, Hepi, Clare, Smith, Morley, Matagi, Vasuitoga, Martin, Hall, Brennan-Jones, Ransome, Qareqare, Sadler, Carter, Collins.

Dave Peterson made his first appearance for Doncaster.

Debutant Leon Ruan is blocked.

Tom Halliday is stopped in his tracks.

4. Storey time

Robbie Storey was another debutant for the Dons.

