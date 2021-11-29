Knights celebrate Billy McBryde's try.

In pictures: Doncaster Knights defeat Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders

Doncaster Knights produced a performance full of grit, determination and skill to defeat big-spending Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday.

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:37 pm

Steve Boden’s men ran out 22-5 winners against the Championship leaders to record their fifth straight win and make a few people sit up and take notice.

Photographer Andrew Roe was at Castle Park for us to capture some of the best moments...

1. Giving it his Best

Mark Best looks to drive forward for Doncaster.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Flying start

Maliq Holden dives over to score Knights’ opening try during the early exchanges.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. No way through

Knights’ John Kelly is thwarted by the Ealing defence.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. By George!

George Edgson shows his delight after scoring Knights' second try.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster KnightsEaling TrailfindersSteve BodenCastle Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 2