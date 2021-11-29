In pictures: Doncaster Knights defeat Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders

Steve Boden’s men ran out 22-5 winners against the Championship leaders to record their fifth straight win and make a few people sit up and take notice.
Photographer Andrew Roe was at Castle Park for us to capture some of the best moments...
1. Giving it his Best
Mark Best looks to drive forward for Doncaster.
2. Flying start
Maliq Holden dives over to score Knights’ opening try during the early exchanges.
3. No way through
Knights’ John Kelly is thwarted by the Ealing defence.
4. By George!
George Edgson shows his delight after scoring Knights' second try.
