In-form Doncaster ease to victory at Cornwall

Their task was made easier when the home side had hooker Luke Collins sent off after just 12 minutes for dissent, but that shouldn’t take anything away from what was at times an impressive free-flowing performance by Richard Horne’s men.

The potency of their attack, which has been boosted in recent weeks by the return of PNG international half-back Watson Boas following a year on the sidelines with a knee injury and fellow half-back Ben Johnston, again stood out especially in the first half.

Both men have the X-factor with ball in hand and scored four tries between them as well as having a hand in several others.

Watson Boas

Having picked up three wins on their travels in the last month, two against sides above them, Horne is entitled to feel confident that his side are capable of mounting a successful attempt to claim a second-place finish if he can keep his squad healthy.

Cornwall went into the game on the back of several promising performances but struggled to live with the Dons at times in the first half when they ran as hot as the weather.

Boas grabbed the first of his tries when opening the scoring on five minutes. Using Jason Tali as a foil he dummied his way into space and then outpaced the cover.

Cornwall took the lead against the run of play when scrum-half Adam Rusling sent prop Jack Ray over from short range, for a try he also goaled, with a neat inside pass.

The Dons rode their luck after Cornwall had threatened again and regained the lead when Boas set up the chance for Aaron Ollett-Hobson to cross from close range.

Winger Travis Corion was bundled into touch just short of the line before Johnston made a trademark break from just inside the Cornwall half and ran on before sending the supporting Ben Cockayne over for a converted try.

Johnston bagged the first of his two tries following good work by the impressive Tali.

Boas kept the scoreboard ticking over with a superb long-range individual try. He then gave Tali the chance to race 30m to the line prior to Rusling outpacing the cover on a 60m run to score on the hooter after intercepting Ben Cockayne’s pass.

Surprisingly, the only addition to the score after the break were converted tries by Johnston and Tom Halliday in the final quarter.