'I'm more bothered about the points and the doors it opens': Doncaster teen Joshua Berry not sleeping on his best DP World Tour result

After earning the best result of his young professional life, Doncaster teenager Joshua Berry could barely sleep a wink.

The 19-year-old had just stormed through the field with weekend rounds of 68, 65 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Magical Kenya Open, the third tournament of his second season on the DP World Tour.

But the reason why he couldn’t sleep was not due to wild celebrations to mark the moment – but because he was sat in a Johannesburg airport afraid that if he did fall asleep he’d miss his connecting flight to the next tournament.

For within minutes of coming off the course at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Berry was on the phone to his Dad, Scott.

In the swing: Joshua Berry of Doncaster had a fine weekend at the Magical Kenya Open to record his best result on the DP World Tour (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

“When I made the cut on Friday, I knew I had to get top-10 to get into the following week’s tournament in Durban, so that’s what I was focusing on all weekend,” Berry tells The Yorkshire Post after a 32-hole stretch over the weekend where he didn’t drop a shot.

“I played really solid golf. I knew throughout that final day if I finished top-10 I’d be going straight to Durban so I spoke to my Dad once I’d finished and he was already booking my flights so that was very helpful.

“I was straight to the airport for a flight to Johannesburg, but it was a six-hour lay-over before my next flight. I didn’t want to fall asleep because I’m a deep sleeper and I’d have missed my flight!”

It’s not all private jets and limousine transfers for golfers on Europe’s premier circuit.

Doncaster's Joshua Berry shot weekend rounds of 68 and 65 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Magical Kenya Open (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

A cheque for 58,037 euros (£48,097) represents the biggest of Berry’s career but does not make a dent in some of the vast sums he hopes to be playing for on a regular basis. As nice as the money is, it’s points that are more precious when you’re trying to earn, and retain, a living among the continent’s elite. To emphasise just how great that challenge is, Berry climbed to 111th on the points list after Kenya, with only the top 110 retaining cards for the 2026 season come the end of this campaign in October.

“I’m more bothered about the points it gives me, the doors it opens and the confidence it has given me,” says Berry. “The first door it’s opened is into the South African Open Championship this week and I’m already itching to play in that because every point counts.”

There was time as he whiled away the hours in Johannesburg airport to pat himself on the back for the significant stride he had taken forward in Kenya.

“I’d say this weekend was very important, it was nice to have Danny Gregory on the bag, he’s my local coach and it was nice to spend such a special week with him,” says Berry.

Yorkshire teenager Joshua Berry negotiated his way through DP World Tour Qualifying School at Lakes Course, Infinitum in November for the second season running (Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

“It was a nice milestone, good for my confidence and to show that I belong out here...almost.”

That last word is instructive, for Berry appreciates he is not there yet and still has a lot of learning and growing up to do.

Fifteen months ago he went to the DP World Tour’s Qualifying School more in hope than expectation, an 18-year-old amateur playing pressure-free golf against men, some of whom were playing to put food on the table. Berry sailed through the six-round marathon, turned professional by the end of the week and was teeing it up at his first event within days, determined to savour every moment.

He did just that, and even if the results did not reflect it, he spent much of 2024 travelling the world, playing golf and soaking up everything like a sponge.

“That first season was a big eye-opener and a really big learning curve,” says Berry.

“I played 37 tournaments (17 on the DP and the rest on the Challenge Tour), probably 10 to 15 more than regular tour players, I was just trying to gain as much experience as possible because I thought that would put me in good stead.”

Was he daunted by the fact he was still a boy in a man’s world?

“The way I explain it is it’s like your first day at secondary school when you don’t know anyone there, it’s that sort of atmosphere,” he offers. “Once I get onto the course I feel a lot more comfortable. But when you’re walking into the players lounge and don’t know anyone it definitely feels like that first day at school.”

Fellow Yorkshire golfers were there to lend support. “Sam Bairstow, Dan Bradbury, Marcus Armitage are good guys and great players,” says Berry. “They’ve kicked on well so it’s good to see how they approach things.”

He needed to go back to Qualifying School in Spain in November but comfortable in those surroundings, he regained his playing privileges and now hopes Kenya is the start of a more prosperous year.

“That’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned, having played so much in that first year you don’t get to see your coaches as often, it feels like you’re always throwing a bandage over your game rather than spending quality time to reset,” says Berry.

“Rest and recovery is a massive thing in golf, so this year I’m going to try and play a little bit less and spend more time with family and practising my game.”