Hurricane Lane backed to last the course in Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster

Hurricane Lane (blue) is favourite for this weekend's St Leger. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Victorious in the Dante Stakes at York’s season-opening meeting in May, the Frankel colt has won four of his five starts to date.

His only defeat came at the hands of stablemate Adayar when finishing third in the Derby at Epsom in early June. However, Hurricane Lane has since gone on to frank that form by winning both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris.

He is hot favourite to successfully step up to a mile-and-three-quarters and provide trainer Charlie Appleby with a first victory in the world’s oldest Classic before a potential clash with the aforementioned Adayar in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“Obviously, it (stamina) is the big question for all of them. Will they stay the extra two furlongs? In his case, I think he will,” said Appleby.

“He goes into the Leger with rock-solid form. He’s only been beaten once – he finished third in the Derby, and he lost two shoes. We feel there is enough evidence there to say he will stay.

“He is the class horse in the field.”

The Newmarket trainer believes Hurricane Lane has visually improved with each of his runs this season, adding: “After travelling to Ireland and France, he is a mentally sharper horse.

“When he went to Epsom in June, he was unbeaten in three starts and relatively inexperienced.

“That was his undoing on the day.

“But what we have seen since is a much sharper model.

“He is mentally stronger and more mature, and he is ready for this. William (Buick) rode him in a good piece of work, 10 days out from the Leger, and he was delighted. He looked great, he moved well. He continues to please.”

Appleby already has one leading contender for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in King George hero Adayar, who will head straight for next month’s ParisLongchamp showpiece after a minor setback ruled out a potential outing in a trial this weekend.

Appleby confirmed there is every chance Hurricane Lane will join his stablemate in Europe’s premier middle-distance contest, assuming he comes through his Doncaster assignment unscathed.

He said: “We are lucky to have two very good middle-distance horses on our hands.