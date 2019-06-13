Hunslet v Doncaster RLFC: Team news and build-up as Dons prepare to face high flyers

Several of the stars of Sunday’s superb win over Oldham will face fitness tests tonight ahead of Doncaster RLFC’s testing Betfred League One clash at Hunslet tomorrow (7.30pm).

“The injuries aren’t serious but it’s a five-day turnaround so the players have less time than usual to get over their bumps and bruises,” said assistant coach Pete Green.

“Hopefully all the players will come through because it’s a massive game for both sides.

“Hunslet start the second half of the season in second place, despite playing most of the top sides away, and they fancy their chances of the automatic promotion spot.

“They are playing well and will be confident of completing the double - especially having had two more days to recover.

“We led 12-0 and 18-10 at home against them but we got sucked into their game and lost our discipline and they kicked two late penalties to beat us.

“They beat us at home last season but we won the return and hopefully that will be the case again this season.

“We go there after a great result on Sunday and we are confident that if we defend as well as in that game and take our chances we’ll come away with a win which would keep us in touch with the chasing pack behind Whitehaven.

“I’m sure that Gary Thornton will be looking to prove a point in view of what happened when he coached here and he’ll have his players, several of whom played for us last season, charged up for the game.

“The pitch is likely to be very heavy and that will probably suit them better than us given their big pack but we’ll look for ways to combat that.”