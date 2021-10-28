How Doncaster have started the new England Hockey League season

Charlotte Dodds in action for Doncaster.

The Town Field men had started their season with a 2-1 win at Beeston 2.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Wakefield and 5-1 victory over Alderley Edge.

Doncaster, who lie fifth in the early standings, host unbeaten Didsbury Northern this Sunday (2pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster’s ladies sit second in Vitality Women's Conference North after winning three of their first four league games.

Their latest victory was a 1-0 success at home to Didsbury Northern on Saturday, following wins against Durham University 2 and Neston.