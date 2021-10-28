How Doncaster have started the new England Hockey League season

Doncaster Hockey Club suffered their first defeat of the Men’s Conference North season as they went down 4-2 at Timperley on Sunday.

By Paul Goodwin
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:33 am
Charlotte Dodds in action for Doncaster.

The Town Field men had started their season with a 2-1 win at Beeston 2.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Wakefield and 5-1 victory over Alderley Edge.

Doncaster, who lie fifth in the early standings, host unbeaten Didsbury Northern this Sunday (2pm).

Doncaster’s ladies sit second in Vitality Women's Conference North after winning three of their first four league games.

Their latest victory was a 1-0 success at home to Didsbury Northern on Saturday, following wins against Durham University 2 and Neston.

They travel to Wakefield this weekend.

