Horne praises defensive effort as Doncaster RLFC defeat Rochdale Mayfield in Betfred Challenge Cup

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne

Tries from Greg Burns, Alex Holdstock, Ben Johnston and Robbie Storey helped set up a fourth round clash at home to Championship side Whitehaven.

Connor Robinson also kicked two conversions as the Dons produced a disciplined performance in atrocious weather conditions in Greater Manchester.

Horne praised the defensive structure and resoluteness shown by his players against their opponents from the National Conference League Premier Division.

“As soon as we turned up we knew it was going to be a real dogfight,” said Horne.

“I thought the boys just stuck to the game plan and kept it really simple.

“We just talked about just building pressure by getting to our kick plays and with that we didn’t look in trouble throughout the game.

“I know the scoreline doesn’t seem big but it was more of a hit out defensively than anything for us.

“We kept them away from our line for the majority of the game and Connor (Robinson) kicked a 40/20 early on which set the tone for us.

“We knew it wasn’t a day for throwing the ball around and if we put pressure on them then that’s what they would have to try and do.

“We forced some errors by defending as a unit and pressuring their attacking threats so I’m pleased with that.”