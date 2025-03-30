Horne hails Dons' defensive effort in impressive win over Toulouse

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC pipped Toulouse Olympique for the second successive season at the Eco-Power Stadium when inflicting a 10-6 Betfred Championship defeat on the former Super League side on Saturday night.

The second-placed French side took an early 6-0 lead but the Dons hit back to level the interval scores and scored the only try of the second half to claim their second win in four starts.

Head coach Richard Horne said: “We spoke at half-time about the fact that against the teams who are going to be up there, we might only get a couple of chances and we’ve just got to nail them and we did that. We only had a couple good-ball sets in their 20 but we made them pay.

“I also thought we got things right defensively tonight and we coped with every shift they put on. I know they were missing some of their halves, which didn’t help them break us down, but they still a big side and they threw some really good shapes.”

Although much happier with the Dons’ defence than at the start of the season, Horne still feels there is room for improvement in attack.

“We’ve just got to be a little bit smarter with the ball in hand and probably shape up a little bit better but the spine was good enough to get the job done on the night,” he said

“I thought (hooker) Greg Burns was outstanding in defence and he produced a big 60 minute stint. Isaac Misky came on in the last 20 minutes and did his job – hitting hard and running really well – so everything fell into place and helped us get the result.”

Centre Brad Hey was another to catch Horne’s eye.

“He was fantastic carrying the ball out of yardage,” he said. “He’s one of those players who a lot of people don’t realise what he does. But his carries out of yardage was well into the teens and there aren’t many occasions when he doesn’t get us on the front foot.

“He doesn’t miss many tackles in defence and he’s one of those players who you just put on the field and you don’t worry about him. He’s a seven or eight out of ten most weeks.

Commenting on their match-winning efforts, Horne said: “I believe that Luke (Briscoe) and Bureta (Faraimo) are one of the best wing pairings in the Championship. How they play the game is different but both are very effective and very powerful and hard to handle. They also help get us out of those tough areas opponents put us in.”

The game saw the long-awaited debut of Jordan Baldwinson who came off the bench to replace the injured Jacob Jones in what was his 200th career game.