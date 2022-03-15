Hill House School rugby team reach national final

Hill House School’s under 15s rugby team have reached a national final.

They meet Poole Grammar at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium today.

Hill House booked their place in the final with a 17-3 semi-final victory over Haberdashers’ Boys School from North London at Castle Park.

Dax Millington and James Godfrey scored the tries and fly half Harry Oldham impressed with his kicking duties.

Hill House also beat schools from Bradford, Northwich and Tewkesbury en route to the national final.

Director of rugby Chris Rose said: “I am very proud of these boys.

"This is a homegrown team who have been working very hard for a number of years and they deserve their day in London.

"The weather meant we were not at our best with ball in hand in the semi-final but our defensive tactics and tackling were spot on.