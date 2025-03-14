Hill House School in Doncaster Joins Forces with Leicester Tigers for Action-Packed Camps

Hill House School, Doncaster, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Leicester Tigers, one of England’s most prestigious Premiership Rugby clubs, to host a series of Rugby Summer Camps this July and August.

Open to all children, not just Hill House pupils, the camps offer a unique opportunity to train under the guidance of professional coaches from a top-tier club.

The summer camps will cater to a range of age groups and abilities. A five-day Core Camp, running from July 28 to August 1, will provide young players from U9 to U13 with a structured programme focused on skill development, fitness, and tactical understanding. Older players in the U14 to U16 category can take part in a Development Camp from July 29 to July 31, with sessions designed to refine advanced techniques and match strategies. For the youngest players, a three-day TAG Camp from July 29 to July 31 will introduce U7 and U8 children to the game in a fun and engaging environment.

Leicester Tigers has also chosen Hill House to be one of a select number of hosts for a dedicated Girls Camp for U11-U16s, which will take place on Monday August 4, encouraging more female players to get involved in the sport.

Hill House Pupil Celebrating with Leicester Tigers Flag

Hill House School’s Head of Sport, Mrs Katie Vickers commented on the school’s proud tradition of rugby excellence. “In the last few years alone, the U15 boys have lifted the National Schools' Bowl trophy whilst the U14 girls’ team made history by becoming national champions at the Rosslyn Park Sevens in their first-ever appearance at the tournament in March 2023. These achievements reflect the school’s commitment to fostering rugby talent and creating opportunities for young players to excel.

Partnering with Leicester Tigers for these rugby camps reinforces our commitment to offering high-quality sporting opportunities for young people.”

Hill House School, located in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is well known for its academic and sporting success. Recently named Independent Secondary School of the Year in the North by The Times, the school prides itself on providing outstanding education alongside an exceptional extracurricular programme.

Leicester Tigers, with a long-standing history of success, are passionate about grassroots rugby development. Their community programmes, including these summer camps, aim to inspire the next generation of players while instilling the core values of the sport.

Hill House Pupils Celebrate the Launch of Leicester Tigers Camps at the School

With places expected to fill quickly, early booking is encouraged. Parents can secure a place for their child through the Leicester Tigers' official website, here: https://www.leicestertigers.com/community/rugby-camps