Hardaker becomes Yorkshire champion

Ashton Hardaker will carry the Yorkshire title in his quest to become a national champion.

The Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club fighter claimed the Yorkshire Schoolboy Cadet 44kg crown on Sunday in Bridlington to continue his quest for national honours.

The 11-year-old saw off S Nicholson of Spennymoor ABC in a hard fought bout, winning by unanimous decision.

Victory booked Campsmount School pupil Hardaker's place in the national semi-finals of the Cadet Championship, to be held in Crawley on Saturday, with the finals taking place a day later.

Wilby Carr coach Col Boyle said: “Ashton trains three times a week in our gym in Cantley, travelling all the way from Norton.

“He passes four clubs on the way which shows how loyal he is to our club.

“He’s stuck with it to get to this point of the Schoolboy Cadet Championships and we’re all really proud of his efforts so far.”