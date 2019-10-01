Great turnout for Cusworth 10k 2019 - despite worst weather in race's history
Scott Hinchcliffe showed the 400-plus field a clean pair of heels in last weekend's Cusworth 10k - which took place in the worst conditions in its 11-year history.
The Penistone Footpaths runner finished first thanks to a time of 32 minutes, 38 seconds.
He got the better of Rotherham’s Lee Milburn (32.46) with whom he broke away from the rest of the field in the first half of the race in the final stages.
Hallamshire’s Matthew Craig (33.49) completed the top three, who shared over £200 in prize money between them.
Elsewhere, Doncaster RLFC's honorary president Stewart Piper finished second in the vet70 race and 128th overall after clocking a time of 45:58.
Askern’s Paul Smith (54.51) finished fourth in class in the race which ended in the grounds of Cusworth Hall after going through High Melton and Sprotbrough.
Doncaster’s Adam Cotterill (39.29) finished 19th with James Burt (43.55) flying the flag for Danum Harriers when claiming 37th spot.
Pete Badger, fifth in the men’s V40 race and 18th overall in a time of 36.08, was the first Doncaster AC runner.
Simon Clark (Doncaster Triathlon Club) and Askern’s Andy Pidcock finished 17th and 18th respectively.
Connor Anderson, who contested the men’s under-20 race, was the second Doncaster AC runner to finish – his time of 38.49 earning him 33rd spot overall.
Danum’s Joanne Derx (50.46) finished sixth in the women’s V40 race.
Doncaster’s Jonathan Buxton (40.39) finished ninth in the men’s V50 race, whilst Danum’s Simon Piggott (43.30) came home 16th.