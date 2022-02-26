Glyn Hodges leaves Doncaster Rovers after 28 days in coaching role

Glyn Hodges, left, is the new assistant manager at Bradford City following Mark Hughes's appointment, right. Picture: Bradford City AFC

Hodges was named the Bantams’ new assistant boss on Friday, penning a deal with the League Two club until the summer of 2024.

The 58-year-old spent just 28 days in a part-time coaching role with Rovers after joining them last month as set piece coach.

His remit went beyond set pieces as rookie boss Gary McSheffrey was able to tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Rovers say they have started the recruitment process to replace Hodges.

The former Sheffield United, Wimbledon and Watford midfielder played alongside Hughes for Wales.

Hodges also worked alongside Hughes throughout his managerial career, including with Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke City.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind, and I did not know until a couple of days ago, so things moved very quickly but getting the boots on and getting on the field has been enjoyable,” said Hodges.

“I have known Mark (Hughes) for a long time, and we have been together at seven clubs over the years. When he rings you and offers you an opportunity, you do not turn it down.

“We have been planting a few seeds with the players and are looking forward to getting a bit more work into them over a free week next week, putting our stamp on things a little more.

“I cannot wait for tomorrow and to get my teeth properly into the role. A club like Bradford City should be achieving higher up the leagues, so hopefully we can push things forward.”

Hughes said: “I am pleased to be working with Glyn again. He has been involved at almost every club I have since becoming a manager.

“He has lots and lots of knowledge and is a really good coach. I first came into contact with him many moons ago in the Welsh youth team, so we go back a long time.

“It is a good appointment. Glyn understands the league and has managed at this level and above, so comes with good knowledge of players and the leagues themselves.