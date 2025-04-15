Free self-defence classes being staged for adults in Doncaster
Hosted by IMA Tae Kwon Do Centre of Excellence, two classes are being run for adults aged 18 and over with a third in the pipeline.
The first session takes place at Armthorpe Community Centre on Sunday, May 11 (11am-1pm). The second workshop is being run out of Alexander House in Askern on Sunday, June 1 (11am-1pm). Another is being planned for Scawsby but a date and time has yet to be finalised.
These beginner-friendly classes will be led by Master Steve Lambert, a highly-qualified instructor. They are designed to help participants develop the confidence and practical skills needed to protect themselves. The sessions cover key self-defence techniques in a safe, supportive, and empowering environment.
“We’re passionate about giving back to our community,” he says. "Self-defence is a vital skill, and we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn it, especially in today's world.”
For more information and to book, visit facebook.com/tkdcofe or email [email protected].
