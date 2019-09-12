Free racing tips: Doncaster pick is the Enbi of others
FREE racing tips for Thursday's meetings including at Doncaster.
By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 11:20
DONCASTER: 2.10 Galadriel, 2.40 ENBIHAAR (NAP), 3.15 Repartee, 3.45 Alpen Rose, 4.20 Tomily, 4.55 Davydenko, 5.30 Madkhal.
EPSOM: 1.40 Buto, 2.15 Kingston Kurrajong 2.50 Isle Of Wolves, 3.25 C'Est No Mour, 3.55 Casement, 4.30 Conspiritor, 5.05 Zac Brown.
CHEPSTOW: 1.50 Blue Venture, 2.25 Boston Girl, 3.00 Secret Potion, 3.35 Magic Twist, 4.05 Alameery, 4.40 Young John, 5.10 Born To Frolic.
CHELMSFORD: 5.20 Last Surprise, 5.50 Silver Samurai, 6.20 Painted Dream, 6.50 Ibraz, 7.20 Harry's Bar, 7.50 Brasca, 8.20 Moonmeister.