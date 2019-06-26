Feature: The multinational Doncaster team with the winning formula

The Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club. Back l-r Peter Ruzinsky, Robert Kammer, Artur Zylinski and Paul Adrian Briscan. Front l-r Jozef Balazs, Szymon Ruminski and Przemyslaw Feruga.

Players hailing from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Latvia and Angola – some boasting top level experience back in their home countries – pulled on the club jersey last season.

The Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club, in their short history, have also been represented by players from Russia, Moldova and Iran.

Artur Zylinski is pictured in action for Doncaster.

Such an international mix has certainly produced the right results on court as they continue to climb the National League ladder.

But this is a club also intent on putting down roots right here in Doncaster. There is a clear long term vision to go with their instant success.

The Miners sealed back-to-back promotions earlier this year and will play in Division One next season – just one league below the Men’s Super League.

It was just four years ago when the club was formed by ex-professional player Zbigniew Bloch, a Polish native determined to see his beloved sport catch on in his new hometown.

Paul Adrian Briscan in action for Doncaster.

Bloch lost his short battle with cancer in 2017 but the Miners have since done their founding member proud.

Last season they blitzed their way to the Division Two North title, winning 17 out of 18 games.

“If Zbigniew was here he would not believe it,” said Jozef Balazs, the club’s 25-year-old managing director.

“We knew that we were going to go somewhere with it but didn't expect it to happen that quickly.

“We spent two years in Division Three so I thought we'd spend a couple of years in Division Two but we pretty much destroyed the opposition.

“I think it's the loyalty and the determination of the players [that have got us promoted again].

“Compared with other good clubs like Stockport, they have amazing players and they are very successful but their players aren't as loyal - they don't turn up for every game. That's why they've lost stupid games.

“Our boys are just there all the time, taking no days off.

“We also signed a few new players this season and that had a massive impact. We've filled the spaces with some really, really good players.

“The season before last we really had Artur Zylinski who was pulling the team to victories but this year he wasn't the only one.

“You could put the responsibility into any players' hands and they would take it.”

The Miners’ reputation within volleyball circles has grown very quickly – so much so that they are attracting new players from across the county and beyond.

“We have players from York, Hull, Halifax, Scunthorpe and Barnsley as well as Doncaster,” said Jozef.

“We didn't do anything. They came to us because their clubs weren't getting anywhere really.

“Robert Kammer, for example, wanted to play with players better than himself and he wanted to grow.

“Adam Kupka is one of the best players I have ever seen but when he was playing at Hull he didn't look as good.

“When he came to us - playing alongside Robert and the other guys - his level just went up.

“They're all enjoying themselves and challenging themselves to grow.

“The ethos we have at the club is all about friendship, the community and helping each other out and being there for each other, showing them that we care.

“It's all voluntary work and I think a lot of the clubs don't have the drive and passion for it as much as we do.

“We care for the players, listen to them and are respectful of them.

“I think that's what they like.

“We have a very good bunch of people and the chemistry is great.”

Zylinksi was voted MVP in Division Two last season and his professionalism, according to Jozef, has been key to the Miners’ rise.

But the boss admits that their standards will need to go up again in Division One.

“When Artur showed up he was the first top player that came to us and he was really the reason why other good players were interested in joining us,” said Jozef.

“Even some referees have said to us that his level of professionalism is just crazy.

“He played in Poland in Division Two which is way beyond what we have in England, even in the Super League. He's more than capable of playing at a higher level.

“He's a lorry driver so it's amazing he can commit. We have quite a few players who do that. They still book days off and come to all the games.

“Next season we play in Division One and one more promotion is Super League, so we're one step away,” he added.

“It'll be tough and it'll be tougher with sports hall requirements and the times that we play.

“We'll need more money to have more training sessions. We'll need the sports hall for longer hours. We play games at Campsmount Academy but we'll maybe need a new place where they have a spectator area.

“Division One apparently is very different to Division Two. The level is a lot higher. Some good friends in volleyball have told me we'll need to work on professionalism. This league is very serious and there'll be a lot more travelling.

“It'll be more expensive so we're looking for sponsors and I'm trying to get deals with the sports halls where we don't pay for the full hire but we do something in return like an after-school club.”

It is a labour of love for Jozef who, since moving to the area and meeting Zbigniew, has made it his mission to grow the club. He also plays for the first team. He is a father of two and his wife Ami is club secretary. He also works as a family liaison officer.

“I love working with people,” he said.

“I work with families in Sheffield, liaising with parents, pastoral work for children, safeguarding, supporting attendance, stuff like that, so I'm involved in almost every sector in the school.

“It's similar here at the Miners, working with people who have different backgrounds and it's great to see it all come together.

“I want this to become my job in the future. I want to grow this.

“Hopefully we'll manage to get some local sponsors and when we get to Super League we might be able to get more sponsors.

“The main thing for me is to work with schools and create a league between the schools.

“That is something the council wants and ties in with Get Doncaster Moving.

“Within the next five years hopefully we'll have a small league in Doncaster and maybe further afield.

“I want to get all the players playing for us qualified as coaches and hopefully get them part time jobs.

“That's another reason I do this. I want these guys to have better lives.

“Most of them are from different countries so they came over and they're working but not really progressing in life.

“This is something to give them and say to them 'you can achieve something', 'you're part of a club and we're growing'.

“It gives them a taste of success which can have a very big impact on people's lives.”