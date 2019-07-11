'Expect fireworks!' David Price predicting fast and furious start to clash with David Allen

David Price during his media workout this week. Picture: Dave Thompson

Conisbrough fighter Allen has predicted he will knock out the former Olympian inside three rounds of their much anticipated heavyweight contest.

And now Price has said his sees the key to his own fortunes being a chase for an early finish.

“My best chance of beating Dave Allen will probably be in the opening few rounds so it's going to be fireworks from the first bell,” Price said.

“I’m expecting fireworks. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s going to be a great clash of styles. He thinks I’m made for him, I think he’s made for me.

“He says he’ll stop me in three. I’ll stop him in two.

“Dave Allen is a durable fighter but I can knock anyone out and I want to knock Dave Allen out.

“That’s the plan – to go out to try and stop him.

“We’ve worked on a lot of things to deal with Dave Allen and I’m confident what we’ve worked on is going to be successful on the night.

“I’m just focusing on doing what I want to do on the night and that’s to get in the ring and knock Dave Allen out which I believe I’m fully capable of.”

Allen has been priced as the odds-on favourite with the bookies for the victory after his brutal stoppage of former world champion Lucas Browne in April.

Price insists he is happy to enter the contest as the underdog.

“He’s coming in off four wins,” he said. “He’s had two notable wins and he's got momentum going into our fight.

“He’s still the favourite and I expected that – that’s fine with me.

“Dave Allen is the A side of this fight. I’m in as the opponent.

“The expectation is on Dave Allen so the beauty for me is that people aren’t expecting me to win as far as the betting is concerned.