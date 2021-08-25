The St Leger Festival, known more colloquially as the Doncaster Races, remains one of the town’s most cherished traditions. Marking the end of the summer, it’s always a fun day out for families and groups of friends alike.

It’s also the final race in the British “Triple Crown”, which also includes the 2,000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse and The Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse. As always, the St Leger Festival will take place at the historic Doncaster Racecourse.

The Event

The festival will commence on Wednesday, September 8th, and will end on Saturday, September 11th. There will be something unique to do on each day.

On Wednesday, there will be the “Legends of the Turf” event. Here, you’ll get a chance to see retired jockeys return to the races once again, all in the name of charity. The money raised from this will go to Northern Racing College and Jack Berry House.

Thursday will see the beginning of Ladies’ Day, another event deeply rooted in Doncaster’s history. This day features the “Best Dressed Lady” award, alongside a series of competitive races.

Friday and Saturday are the main events, however. Friday features the Doncaster Cup and will also contain a celebration of Doncaster’s local heroes. The final day brings us the moment everyone has been waiting for – the St Leger Stakes. One of the most famous horse races in the world, it is due to take place at 3:35 on Saturday.

Start of Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. First crowds allowed at a racecourse.

Betting Odds – Ones to Watch For The St Leger Stakes

Hurricane Lane is the clear favourite, with odds of 8/11. For reference, the second betting favourite is Lone Eagle at 7/1.

Behind them is Ottoman Emperor at 7/1, Mojo Star at 10/1 and Sir Lucan at 12/1. Here is a full list of betting odds for the rest of the participants in the St Leger Stakes.

The Mediterrean – 14/1

Wordsworth – 16/1

Sir Lamorak – 20/1

Interpretation – 20/1

Youth Spirit – 25/1

Save A Forest – 25/1

Fernando Vichi – 33/1

King Of The Castle – 33/1

Yesyes – 33/1

Scope – 40/1

Carlisle Bay – 50/1

Classic Lord – 66/1

Hector De Maris – 100/1