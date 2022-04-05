Error-laden Doncaster RLFC found wanting in defeat to Keighley Cougars

The Dons had hoped to build on their opening day win over Midlands Hurricanes in Betfred League One.

But they came unstuck at Cougar Park where they trailed for the majority of the contest and took until the 70th minute to get on the scoreboard courtesy of Ben Johnston’s try and Connor Robinson’s conversion.

Doncaster host early leaders Swinton Lions on Sunday (3pm).

Richard Horne

“It’s a simple game and I thought their intent in everything they did was far greater than ours,” said Horne.

“We lost our collisions in both attack and defence and that combined with gifting them field position was only going to end one way.

“We spoke at half time about how good our defensive scramble was but we gave ourselves too much to do.

“Our energy levels were low because of that. We have to credit Keighley because they were the better side.

“If you run harder and hit harder than the opposition then it gives you a chance but we just didn’t do that.

“We’ll learn a lot from it and with a lot of new lads in the group it gives us plenty to work at heading into Swinton.”

Captain Sam Smeaton said: “Errors played a big part. From minute one right through to the end we were just making too many errors.