One of the most competitive strongman categories in the world, the 105kg is revered by weightlifters and bodybuilders alike. While they don’t have the explosive muscle strength as the open class, their raw power with loaded carries (such as truck pulling) is still a sight to behold.

Tickets for the event are absolutely free – just turn up and be amazed! Strongmen from across the country will be turning up to try and take home the trophy – the winner will be able to call themselves one of the strongest people in Britain.

When and where will it be?

England's Strongest Man is coming to Doncaster.

The event will occur in Doncaster Market on May 22nd, with the first set of events beginning no earlier than 11am.

A full list of everyone who will be taking part in this year’s iteration of the competition can be found here.

What events will be taking place?

Contestants will first be tasked with conquering a log lift. This essentially entails lifting a huge log over your head with your arms fully extended – and it weighs 110 kilos!

Next, they will be faced with the objective of pulling a 380kg yoke a distance of 20 metres. This may not sound too bad – until you realise they only have 60 seconds to do so. Leg strength is key for this task.

Thirdly, competitors will be given the challenge of deadlifting a car as many times as they can in 60 seconds. Should they perform well enough to advance, they’ll next be faced with a sack toss. They will need to throw a 16-25 kilo sack over a four metre-high bar as many times as they can within a minute time limit – you won’t just need explosive power for this one, but plenty of stamina too.

The fifth event is entitled “monster dumbbell” for obvious reasons. Contestants will simply need to perform as many bicep curls with a dumbbell as they can in 60 seconds – the catch is that the dumbbell weighs a mind-boggling 80 kilos!