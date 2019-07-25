Enable, the queen of racing, bids to edge closer to Frankel’s record

Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, winning the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park earlier this month. (PHOTO BY: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images).

The 5yo mare is currently a hot favourite to land the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot, following on from her impressive win in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park at the beginning of the month.

A win in the race, which forms part of the 2019 QIPCO British Champions Series, would be Enable’s second in the midsummer showpiece, having won the prestigious contest as a 3yo in 2017.

To highlight her tremendous record, Great British Racing, the marketing arm of the sport, has produced a timeline video of Enable’s key career moments, showcasing just how much of a wonder mare she is.

The mighty Frankel, with Tom Queally aboard, after one of his victories at Ascot in 2012. (PHOTO BY: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images).

Like Frankel, Enable is owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, and John Gosden, the mare’s trainer, drew comparisons between the two in the build-up to this weekend’s King George.

He said: “Frankel was magnificent in every way, and I’d assume Prince Khalid, who has bred all the wonderful horses down the years, would say with Frankel and Enable – that’s the best colt and the best filly.”

Describing what sets her apart from other racehorses, Gosden continued: “She’s very enthusiastic, loves her training and racing, and that makes my job easier. She is a pleasure to be around with a strong, competitive mind. When she’s fit and well, she becomes very determined.

“She’s like the great heavyweight boxers training in the gym in the lead-up to a championship fight, just quietly going through the motions. But she knows what she wants and what she needs to do.

“When she had a difficult season last year, coming back from injury, surgery and sickness, she still managed to do the job. I admired that a lot. Like any great athlete, it’s not easy to get yourself back to the top again. That’s a big ask for any athlete.

“It’s pretty extraordinary what she’s done, and she’s done everything. One run at Newcastle as a 2yo and then to do what she did as 3yo was brilliant.”

A victory on Saturday for Enable, who is also a dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, would be her 11th successive win under the guidance of jockey-of-the-moment Frankie Dettori, dating back to their Cheshire Oaks triumph back in 2017.

On their special relationship, Dettori said: “She is a special horse, a superstar, the queen of racing!

“I’ve been lucky enough to win every race I’ve ridden her in, and I would love nothing more than for that to continue on Saturday. What she has already achieved is phenomenal, but to win a second King George would be magnificent.

“Win or lose, she deserves all the credit she receives. She is the perfect horse to ride. She knows exactly what to do, I have never had to ask her to do anything. It has been a dream journey together and long may that continue.”

Enable could also become the first 5yo winner of the King George since Aggressor in 1960, and only the third horse to win the race twice. It would also leave Ascot as the first racecourse she has won twice at.

Her career earnings so far are £8,432,351. The seven other female winners of the King George, covering eight successes, have been Taghrooda (2014), Danedream (2012), Time Charter (1983), Pawneese (1976), Dahlia (1974 and 1973), Park Top (1969) and Aunt Edith (1966).

ENABLE’S UNBEATEN RUN

10th May 2017 - Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks (Chester)

2nd June 2017 – Investec Oaks (Epsom)

15th July 2017 – Darley Irish Oaks (Curragh)

29th July 2017 - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes (Ascot)

24th August 2017 – Darley Yorkshire Oaks (York)

1st October 2017 - Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Chantilly)

8th September 2018 – 188Bet September Stakes (Kempton)

7th October 2018 - Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp)

3rd November 2018 – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (Churchill Downs)

6th July 2019 – Coral-Eclipse (Sandown)