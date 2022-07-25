Dunscroft teenager to represent Great Britain at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Owen Blunt has been chosen to represent Great Britain at the 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:10 pm

The 16-year-old, from Dunscroft, is among GB’s 13-strong team for the event in Sofia, Bulgaria, from August 2-7.

Blunt, who will compete in the -48kg category, hopes to follow up his bronze medal at the Junior European Championships in November.

Blunt said: “It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m buzzing with being chosen. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, especially as a junior athlete.

Owen Blunt

“I was actually at a college open day when I found out and my parents were thrilled too.

“When I medalled at the European Championships, it was a big shock and I wasn’t expecting it at all.

"I just went in and did my best so this time, I’ll be continuing with that very same mindset.”

ChampionshipsGreat Britain