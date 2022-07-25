Dunscroft teenager to represent Great Britain at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

The 16-year-old, from Dunscroft, is among GB’s 13-strong team for the event in Sofia, Bulgaria, from August 2-7.

Blunt, who will compete in the -48kg category, hopes to follow up his bronze medal at the Junior European Championships in November.

Blunt said: “It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m buzzing with being chosen. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, especially as a junior athlete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Blunt

“I was actually at a college open day when I found out and my parents were thrilled too.

“When I medalled at the European Championships, it was a big shock and I wasn’t expecting it at all.