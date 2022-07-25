Dunscroft teenager to represent Great Britain at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

The 16-year-old, from Dunscroft, is among GB’s 13-strong team for the event in Sofia, Bulgaria, from August 2-7.
Blunt, who will compete in the -48kg category, hopes to follow up his bronze medal at the Junior European Championships in November.
Blunt said: “It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m buzzing with being chosen. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, especially as a junior athlete.
“I was actually at a college open day when I found out and my parents were thrilled too.
“When I medalled at the European Championships, it was a big shock and I wasn’t expecting it at all.
"I just went in and did my best so this time, I’ll be continuing with that very same mindset.”