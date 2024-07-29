Dons 'will turn me grey or bald' jokes boss after latest thrilling victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster RLFC completed their second Betfred Championship double of the season when making a triumphant return to the Eco-Power Stadium after six successive games on the road.

But they were forced to work much harder for their 37-30 win over Barrow than they had been when putting the Raiders to the sword up in Cumbria earlier in the season with the result being in doubt until the last minute.

“We seem to make it entertaining for the fans but I’ll be going grey or bald very soon if we keep having those sort of games,” joked head coach Richard Horne.

“We started really well and then after going 12-0 up we started pushing some passes we didn’t really need to do and we started creating errors.

Joe Lovodua heads for the try line. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“It was probably a bit of over confidence and we weren’t in a positive mindset when it came to defence because they had made a slow start and hadn’t really thrown anything at us at that stage.

“But then they scored following couple of errors and a penalty and suddenly they had some momentum and they scored again to level the scores.

“Fortunately, we scored try, which was huge in the context of the game, just before half-time to lead 16-12.”

Although the Dons scored first in the second half they never managed to put clear water between themselves and the Cumbrians, who were the better side at times, and found themselves trailing in the final quarter.

“We’d spoken in the build-up about the problems their big forwards would pose and they did cause us some trouble and it didn’t help that we gifted them some attacking opportunities, some of which they took, and they led by four points with ten minutes to go,” said Horne.

“I always believed that we get the opportunity to hit back and win the game though I didn’t know whether we’d take it.

“The break by Bureta Faraimo helped lift our spirits and it would have been nice for him to finish it with a try but he lost his footing with an open line in front of him.

“He did get over late in the game after good work by Luke Briscoe and Watson Boas, who was hampered a bit in the second half after taking a knock, and Joe (Lovodua) did well to pick up Watson’s kick off his bootlaces.”