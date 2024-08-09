Dons under no illusions about size of task against Toulouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to avenge their biggest defeat of the season when they entertain Toulouse Olympique at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday evening (7.30pm).

The full-time French side, who were beaten in last season’s promotion play-off final, made a sluggish start to the current campaign but have climbed up to second place in the table in recent weeks on the back of some stunning performances – one of which was a 52-0 demolition of the Dons at the Stade Ernest-Wollen back in June.

Since what was their best performance of the season at that time, they have dropped only one point, from a 12-12 draw against Bradford Bulls, and became the first team to beat title favourites Wakefield Trinity 32-4 at home.

They also restricted Swinton to just a try in a 48-4 win at Sale at the weekend as well as keeping both Featherstone and Batley pointless.

Dons' Brad Hey in action against Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“We are under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be on Saturday,” said Dons boss Richard Horne. “They are a quality outfit and you can see the difference being a full-time team makes when you come up against sides like that.

“They are quicker, stronger, fitter and are more organised because they have the time to spend on that whereas we only have the players, most of whom have done a day’s work and then travelled over to Doncaster, for a couple of hours two or three times a week.

“They are a very fast side and are quick in all they do especially out wide; I thought their backs killed us when we played them over there. Their middles are big, strong and athletic and I would say that they are the best team we’ve played, and that includes leaders Wakefield, this season.”

The Dons-Toulouse game is part of a double header at the Eco-Power Stadium and Horne would love to see some Rovers’ fans take the game in.

“It would be nice if some of them decided to take the game in and see what we are all about,” he said. “It would be better if it wasn’t Toulouse, but we’ll give it a good go on the night.

“It’s one of those games where nobody is expecting us to win so we can go out and play a bit more freely and probably move the ball a bit more than we have been doing in previous games and see what happens.

“One thing for sure, we can’t start like we did at Sheffield otherwise we could find ourselves 40 points down at the break.”